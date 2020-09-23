Gregory Dean Bowers, 50, of Galax, died Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in the Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, N.C.
He was born in Galax on Dec. 30, 1969, to Arlie and Mary Lee Lineberry Bowers.
Survivors include his wife Phyllis LaRue Bowers; mother, Mary Lee Lineberry Bowers, both of Galax; step-daughters and husband, Holly Lewis of Galax and Tiffany and Steve Lay of Little Rock, Ark.; one step-grandchild, Max Lay; sister and brother-in-law, Patricia and James Adams of Galax; brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Sharron Bowers of Alexandria; two nephews; and many friends.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday at 1 p.m. in the Monta Vista Cemetery with Billy Burnette and Sammy Burnette officiating. Friends may call at Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m..
