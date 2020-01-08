Guida Bryant Shupe (1930 - 2019)
Service Information
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
201 West Center Street
Galax, VA
24333
(276)-236-2442
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
201 West Center Street
Galax, VA 24333
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
2:30 PM
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
201 West Center Street
Galax, VA 24333
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Guida Bryant Shupe, 89, of Goodview, died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in the Friendship Manor Assisted Living Facility in Roanoke.
She was born on Sept. 20, 1930, in Carroll County, to the late Emory Howard and Florence Carico Bryant.
Survivors include daughters and son-in-law, Nancy and Joe Stamper of Galax and Barbara Shupe of New Hartford, New York; daughter-in-law, Diana Funk of Goodview; sister, Shirley Burcham of Galax; three grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral was held Dec. 31, 2019, at 2:30 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Richard Gregory officiating. Burial followed in Felts Memorial Cemetery in Galax.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.