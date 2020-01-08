Guida Bryant Shupe, 89, of Goodview, died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in the Friendship Manor Assisted Living Facility in Roanoke.
She was born on Sept. 20, 1930, in Carroll County, to the late Emory Howard and Florence Carico Bryant.
Survivors include daughters and son-in-law, Nancy and Joe Stamper of Galax and Barbara Shupe of New Hartford, New York; daughter-in-law, Diana Funk of Goodview; sister, Shirley Burcham of Galax; three grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral was held Dec. 31, 2019, at 2:30 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Richard Gregory officiating. Burial followed in Felts Memorial Cemetery in Galax.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2020