She was born in Carroll County to the late Fred Walden and Minnie Iowa Hill Stockner.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Preston.

Survivors include her sisters and brother-n-law, Virgie and Elder Eddie Lyle of West Jefferson, N.C., and Glenda Matherly of Sandy Level; brother, Gerald Stockner of Hillsville; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at 2 p.m. with Elder Eddie Lyle officiating. Burial will follow in the Stockner Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Stockner Cemetery, c/o Gerald Stockner ,371 Stockner Lane, Hillsville, Va. 24343.

