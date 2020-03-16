Hadley Skye Johnson, infant daughter of Jeremiah Brent and Jennifer Paige Auld Johnson, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in the Twin County Regional Hospital.
Survivors include her parents of Galax; three siblings, Sara Holderfield, Seth Holderfield, and Jayden Johnson, all of Galax and Justin Seagraves of Norfolk; maternal grandparents, Gail and David Turpin of Hillsville and Jeff and Marcie Auld of Ft. Myers, Fla.; maternal step-grandmother, Vicki Auld of Norfolk; great –grandmother, Bernice Peterson of Hillsville; paternal grandparents, Janie Harrison and Ricky and Donna Johnson; and paternal great-grandparents, Jay and Jewel Blackburn, all of Galax.
There will be no service held at this time.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Published in Galax Gazette from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020