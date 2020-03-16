Hadley Skye Johnson infant

Hadley Skye Johnson, infant daughter of Jeremiah Brent and Jennifer Paige Auld Johnson, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in the Twin County Regional Hospital.
Survivors include her parents of Galax; three siblings, Sara Holderfield, Seth Holderfield, and Jayden Johnson, all of Galax and Justin Seagraves of Norfolk; maternal grandparents, Gail and David Turpin of Hillsville and Jeff and Marcie Auld of Ft. Myers, Fla.; maternal step-grandmother, Vicki Auld of Norfolk; great –grandmother, Bernice Peterson of Hillsville; paternal grandparents, Janie Harrison and Ricky and Donna Johnson; and paternal great-grandparents, Jay and Jewel Blackburn, all of Galax.
There will be no service held at this time.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Published in Galax Gazette from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020
