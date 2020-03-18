Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hallie Virginia Jenkins Currin. View Sign Service Information Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel 1035 N MAIN ST Hillsville , VA 24343-0145 (276)-728-2041 Send Flowers Obituary

Hallie Virginia Jenkins Currin, 89, of Hillsville, passed away on March 12, 2020, at her home.

Currin was born in Carroll County, Va., to the late Arthur and Nettie Virginia Ward Jenkins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Freddie Currin; son, Charles Arthur Currin; daughter, Carol Currin Padgett; great-granddaughter, Railey Faith Horton; and a sister-in-law, Frances Currin Charles.

Hallie Currin, an only child, saw her six children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren as her greatest legacy.

She taught in-home music lessons to students of all ages for more than 65 years, developing an unknown number of church musicians in addition to playing the piano and organ and leading the choir at her home church, Mtn. Plains UMC.

Hallie was an education major, a graduate of Radford Women's College, and taught in all levels of educations from elementary school to high school chemistry, chorus, and Home Ec., at several schools in Carroll County.

After her retirement from teaching she and Freddie opened Mtn. Plains Fabrics for 19 years.

She was a member of a number of local organizations including, the Sunny Side Friendship Club, United Methodist Women and Carroll County Retired Teachers to name a few.

Survivors include her children and their spouses, Jerry Currin and Joyce of Hillsville, Susan Webb of Hillsville, Jane Currin of Knoxville, Tenn., Fred Ward Currin and Tracey Edwards of Hillsville; son-in-law, Jack Padgett of Loudon, Tenn.; sister-in-law, Lois Anne Currin Rector of Cleveland, Tenn.; grandchildren, Shelly Currin Horton, Sheila Currin Richmond, Wendy Webb, Brenda Webb Leath, Charles Currin, Catherine Currin and Stryker Currin; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to express a very special thank you Wanda Vaughan, Susie Cooley, Montana Hall, Karen Alderman, Teresa Sizemore, Jeanette Horton and Mountain Valley Hospice for their wonderful care.

Funeral services were held on Monday, March 16, 2020, at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel at 2 p.m. with Pastor Kaye Seay officiating. Burial followed in the Mountain Plains Cemetery. The family received friends at the funeral home on Sunday, March 15, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mountain Plains Cemetery Fund or Mountain Plains UMW at P.O. Box 304, Hillsville, Va. 24343.

