Hampton Lewis Edwards, 88, of Woodlawn, died Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at his home.
He was born in Carroll County on Nov. 6, 1930, to Riley Andrew and Emma Frances Hundley Edwards.
Survivors include his wife, Bonnie Edwards of Woodlawn; sons and daughters-in-law, Doug and Donnie Edwards of Galax, Chuck and Pat Edwards of Woodlawn, Robert and Eileen Edwards of Hillsville and Mike and Connie Edwards of Archdale, N.C.; daughter and son-in-law, Barbara and Arnold Lundy of Galax; daughter-in-law, Della Edwards; several grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service was held Thursday at 3 p.m. in the Mt. Lebanon Cemetery with Pastor Elvis Poole officiating. There will be no visitation at the funeral home.
Published in Galax Gazette from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2019