He was born in Carroll County on Nov. 6, 1930, to Riley Andrew and Emma Frances Hundley Edwards.

Survivors include his wife, Bonnie Edwards of Woodlawn; sons and daughters-in-law, Doug and Donnie Edwards of Galax, Chuck and Pat Edwards of Woodlawn, Robert and Eileen Edwards of Hillsville and Mike and Connie Edwards of Archdale, N.C.; daughter and son-in-law, Barbara and Arnold Lundy of Galax; daughter-in-law, Della Edwards; several grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service was held Thursday at 3 p.m. in the Mt. Lebanon Cemetery with Pastor Elvis Poole officiating. There will be no visitation at the funeral home.

Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

