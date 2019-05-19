Harold Dean Vaughan, 86, of Chesapeake, Va., went to be with the Lord, Saturday, April 20, 2019.
He was born in Fries, Va.
He was the son of the late Delbert and Lola Vaughan.
Vaughan was a member of Great Bridge United Methodist Church.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Wanda Vaughan; sons, Alan Vaughan (Brenda) and Zack Vaughan (Sarah); grandchildren, Crystal Berteau (Ben), Christian Vaughan and Maddie Vaughan; a sister, Linda Reeves; and a brother, Bo Vaughan; as well as nieces, nephews and extended family.
A memorial service was conducted at 11 a.m., Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Great Bridge United Methodist Church, Chesapeake, Va.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made at www.alz.org.
Published in Galax Gazette from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2019