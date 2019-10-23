Harold Garrison Hill, 47, passed away at his home Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019.
Harold was born April 24, 1972, in Galax, Va., to Horace Garrison (Gus) and Linda Lineberry Hill.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Garry Hill and Larry Lundy; maternal grandfather, Harry Lineberry; paternal grandparents, Horace and Bertha Hill.
Survivors include his parents, Gus Hill and Linda Hill of Galax; daughter, Paige Hill; son, Tyler Hill, both of Johnson City, Tenn.; step-son, Devon Newman of Galax; sister, Melinda Hill and Tommy Young of Galax; maternal grandmother, Ila Faye Moseley of Dobson, N.C.; nephews, Damon Hill and Dylan Roberts; aunts and uncles, Yvonne and David Harris, James Hill, Roger and Martha Lineberry and Melody and Butch Spurlin.
The funeral service will be held Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at 3 p.m. in the Fries Pentecostal Holiness Church with Pastor Jeff Wilson and Butch Spurlin. Interment will follow in the Monta Vista Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until service time at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Fries Pentecostal Holiness Church, 1215 Hilltown Road, Fries, Va. 24330.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home of Galax is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019