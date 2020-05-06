Harold Nelson Melton, 91, of Galax, died Monday, April 27, 2020, in the Waddell Nursing and Rehab Center.
He was born in Carroll County on Jan. 24, 1929, to the late Stephen Everett and Lavada Ada Hanks.
Survivors include his nieces and their spouse,s Berlene Sawyer, Marie and Jimmy Morrison and Percela Green Edwards and Marcus; one nephew, J.W. Melton, all of Galax; several great-nieces and great-nephews; and numerous cousins.
A graveside service will be held in the Oakland Cemetery with the Rev. Randy Morris officiating. Military rites will be conducted by the Grayson VFW Post 7726.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020