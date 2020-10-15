Hartford Garrett Jr., 75, of Galax, died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at Twin County Regional Hospital in Galax.
He was born in Radford on Jan. 30, 1945, to the late Hartford Garrett Sr. and Beulah Mae Hale. Survivors include his wife, Pamela Garrett of the home; daughters, Karen Abelson and husband Eric of Galax and Annette Garrett of Fries; sisters, Shelby Sparks of Tennessee and Linda Deane and husband Ronnie of Virginia; two grandchildren; four great grandchildren; other family member, Scotty Harmon; and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at 1 p.m. at High Country Services in Galax. The family will receive friends at noon prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105 or to Make a Wish Foundation at www.wish.org.
