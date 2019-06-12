Harvey Jackson "H.J." Redd, 81, of Fries, died Monday, May 27, 2019, at his home.
He was born in Galax on Jan. 15, 1938, to Dilver Lynn and Laura Kenny Redd.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Elizabeth Brown Redd.
Survivors include daughters and sons-in-law, Elizabeth and Dedrick Phillips and Cathy and Virgil Dixon, all of Fries; son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Pat Hampton of Fries; brothers and sisters-in-law, Billy and Ruth Redd and Roger and Gladys Redd, all of Fries and David Redd of Galax; nine grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral was held Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the Hillsville Church of God of Prophecy with Pastor Stacy Redd officiating.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from May 31 to June 2, 2019