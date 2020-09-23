1/
Hattie Jane Goad Padgett
Hattie Jane Goad Padgett, 78, of Hillsville, died Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at Forsyth Medical Center.
She was born in Carroll County to the late Emmett and Delma Alene Hanks Goad.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Morgan Edward Padgett.
Survivors include her brother and sister-in-law, Verlin and Frances Goad of Hillsville; sisters and brother-in-law, Delma and Henry Edwards of Galivants Ferry, S.C.; sister-in-law, Dian Goad of Hillsville; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service with burial following was held on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at the Henley Cemetery at 11 a.m. with Pastor Jeremy Hendrick officiating.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com.
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.

Published in Galax Gazette from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
