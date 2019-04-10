Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hattie Mae Kinzer Cline. View Sign



She was the widow of Troy Raymond Cline.

She was born August 5, 1931, in Grayson County, Va., to Charles Raleigh and Sally Alma Funk Kinzer.

She was a member of Pine Mountain Pentecostal Holiness Church in Independence, Va.

Survivors include three daughters, Shelby and Michael Blevins of Blountville, Tenn., Joyce Roberts of Elk Creek, Va., and Lesa and Wally Painter of Spokane, Wash.; two sons, Larry and Diane Cline of Abingdon, Va., and Mark and Pam Cline of Christiansburg, Va.; one sister, Margaret Hackler of Galax, Va.; 15 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and her parents, she was predeceased by her son, Ronnie O. Cline; one sister, Geneva Robinson; four brothers, Cecil Kinzer, John Kinzer, Jay Kinzer and Kyle Kinzer.

Funeral services were conducted on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Pine Mountain Pentecostal Holiness Church on Pine Mountain Road in Independence, Va. Officiating were Pastor Doug Stuart. Burial followed in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in the Carsonville Community.

The family received friends one hour prior to the services at the church.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be made to Pine Mountain Pentecostal Holiness Church Building Fund, c/o Debbie Anderson, 111 Alderman Street, Galax, Va. 24333.

Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Independence, Va., is serving the Cline family.

44 Dan Walters Dr. P.O. Box 306

Independence , VA 24348

Published in Galax Gazette from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2019

