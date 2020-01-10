Haywood Harold Blair II, known as H.B. Blair, 61, of Rocky Mount, N.C., died Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at his home.
He was born in Fort Polk, La., on Feb. 26, 1958, to the late Haywood Harold and Peggy Jean Goins Blair.
Survivors include his son, Joshua Blair of Wytheville; a goddaughter and godson; brother and sister-in-law, Jermaine and Ginny Blair of Charlotte, N.C.; sisters and brothers-in-law, Judith Williams of Radford, Jessica and Bishop Sidney Beamer of Charlotte, N.C., James and Jacqueline Bryan of Sparta, N.C., Jewell and Pastor Junius Moyler of Chesapeake, Jeffoery Hash of Roanoke and Justina and Bishop David Reid of Greensboro, N.C.; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
A funeral service will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. at the First Christian Church with Bishop Sidney Beamer and family officiating. Burial will follow in the Oldtown Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday from noon until time for the funeral service at the First Christian Church.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020