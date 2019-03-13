Obituary



Survivors include her daughter, Roxann Montgomery and Roxann's husband Daniel Ligon; her son, Douglas Montgomery, his wife Nancy Ketterer; and her two grandsons.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years, Carson Montgomery; and her parents, Taylor and Jumillie Kimble.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel in Hillsville.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. prior to the funeral service.

A guestbook is available online at

Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.

1035 N MAIN ST P.O. BOX 145

Hillsville , VA 24343-0145

(276) 728-2041

