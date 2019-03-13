Hazel Kimble Montgomery, 92, died Friday, March 8, 2019.
Survivors include her daughter, Roxann Montgomery and Roxann's husband Daniel Ligon; her son, Douglas Montgomery, his wife Nancy Ketterer; and her two grandsons.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years, Carson Montgomery; and her parents, Taylor and Jumillie Kimble.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel in Hillsville.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. prior to the funeral service.
Published in Galax Gazette from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019