Hazel Virginia Hash Cole, 99, passed away Thursday Feb. 7, 2019, at her residence in Troutdale, Va., the Flatridge Community.
|
She was born Oct. 15, 1919, to Emmett Hash and Edna Florence Halsey Hash.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Woodrow Cole; and son, Jay Cole; sisters, Annie Hash, Eva Hudson and Mamie Watson; and brothers Earl Hash, Hilary Hash, Junior Hash, Clayton Hash and Troy Hash.
Survivors include two daughters and spouses, Lucille and Rex Jones and Lois and Bill Hash, all of Mouth of Wilson, Va.; son and spouse, Roger and Barbara Cole of Mouth of Wilson, Va.; brother and spouse, Tommie and Connie Hash of Holyoke, Mass; sister-in-law, Brenda Hash of Danville, Va.; five grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; eight great-great grandchildren; and three step great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home Chapel with Doug Halsey and Junior Bullion officiating. Interment was in Pine Branch Cemetery in Fox Creek Community.
Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to Pine Branch Cemetery Fund, c/o Dan Cole, 3134 Fox Creek Rd., Mouth of Wilson, Va. 24363.
The family wishes to express their appreciation to Debi, Charlene, Betsy, Marcy and Patricia, special care givers.
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Independence is serving the family.
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home
44 Dan Walters Dr. P.O. Box 306
Independence, VA 24348
276-773-2521
Published in Galax Gazette from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2019