Service Information Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel 1035 N MAIN ST Hillsville , VA 24343-0145 (276)-728-2041



Heather was born on July 15, 1984.

She was raised in Austinville, Va.,and was a recent resident of King, N.C.

Heather was a talented cosmetologist and waitress.

She lived and loved boldly and brought joy to all who knew her. She was deeply loved and will be missed by her family and friends.

Heather was carrying a baby boy who also passed away at the time of her death. His life was short, but it was full of love. He will be lovingly remembered and celebrated along with his mother.

Survivors include her three children, Laken Robinson, Seth Robinson and Harper Horne; her mother and step-father, Lisa Hill and Chris Cain, of Lenoir, N.C.; her father and step-mother, Robert and Michele Lawson, of Austinville, Va.; her maternal grandmother, Brenda Hill, of Fancy Gap; her two brothers, Casey Lawson and Eli Lawson and fiancé, Vera Dalton; her two step-sisters, Danielle and Emily Cook; her nephew, Harley Lawson; her special friend, Will Horne; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

She is preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Harley Hill; and her paternal grandparents, Haskell and Charlotte Lawson.

Funeral services were held on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at Pleasant View Church at 11 a.m. with Pastor Paul Perkins officiating. Burial followed in Pickett Cemetery. The family received friends at the church on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.

A guestbook is available online at

Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.

