Helen Burcham Leath Boyd, 77, of Woodlawn, died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in the Surry Community Health and Rehab in Mount Airy, N.C.
She was born on June 5, 1942, in Carroll County, to Basil and Edith Rippey Burcham.
Survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, LaDonna and Jimmy Haley of Pinnacle, N.C.; son and daughter-in-law, Myron and Doris Leath of Woodlawn; step-daughter and husband, Dyan and Ronnie Handy of Meadows of Dan; sister and brother-in-law, Rita and Michael Bunn of Woodlawn; two grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; six step-grandchildren; and two nieces.
A graveside service will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. in the Crooked Creek Cemetery with Pastor John Leek officiating. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home.
Published in Galax Gazette from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020