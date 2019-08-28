Helen Edwards Stoneman, 96, of Galax, died Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at the Waddell Nursing Home.
She was born Sept. 18, 1922, to the late Virgil W. and Tottie Robinson Harrison in Carroll County.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Hermon R. Edwards, Guy Burcham and Roy Stoneman.
Survivors include son and daughter-in-law, Paul and Camilla Edwards of Galax; daughter-in-law, Jane Edwards of Lilburn, Ga.; six grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral will be held Friday, August 23, 2019, at 3 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Ronny Harrison officiating. Interment will follow in the Felts Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2 p.m. until time for the service.
The family requests no visits or food at the home.
