Helen Iretta Littleton, 93, of Galax, died Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Waddell Nursing and Rehab.
She was born in Carroll County on March 12, 1926, to the late Zel and Ceile Frost.
Survivors include her daughters, Williealena Fender and husband, Dennis, and Helen Blair, all of Galax; son, Ronnie Thompson and wife, Anne, of Galax; half-sister, Gay Jones and husband, Dwight of Low Gap, N.C.; step brother, R.C. Brewer of Detroit, Mich.; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held today, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at Camp Zion Church Cemetery at 11 a.m.
High Country Services is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020