Helen Juanita Spivey Fielder, 97, of Galax, died Friday, July 24, 2020, at her home.
She was born in Galax on April 26, 1923, to Edgar and Ruby Grace Houseman Spivey.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bayne Fielder.
Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Margaret Fielder Sellers and Tim of Elk Creek and Jean Fielder Johnson and Larry of Galax; daughter-in-law, Mary Adkins of Riner; brother and sister-in-law, Camet and Rita Spivey of Galax; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and caregivers.
A funeral was held Monday at 3 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with Doug Vaught officiating. Burial followed in the Jerusalem United Methodist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Jerusalem United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 716, Galax, Va. 24333.
