Helen Lavon Spears, 80, of Fries, died Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019 in the Skyline Nursing and Rehab.
She was born in Maggofin County, Ky., on Aug. 28, 1938, to Guy and Ruie Cantrell Williams.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Ralph Spears.
Survivors include daughters and son-in-law, Lavon Treadway of Summersville, W.Va., and Loretta and Gene Bobbitt of Fries; sons and daughter-in-law, Norman and Sharon Williams of Fries, Joe Spears of Pembroke; sisters and brother-in-law, Rita and Jim Taylor and Diane Williams, all of Slade, Ky.; brothers and sister-in-law, Johnny and Betty Williams of Salyersville, Ky., and Charles and Patricia Williams of Slade, Ky.; nine grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service was held Tuesday at 1 p.m. in the Providence Cemetery. There will be no visitation at the funeral home.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019