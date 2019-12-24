Service Information Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax 201 West Center Street Galax , VA 24333 (276)-236-2442 Send Flowers Obituary



She was born in Grayson County on March 6, 1927, to Charles and Lelia Blevins Joines.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence S. Cox Sr.

Survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Patsy and Ronnie Cox; son, Clarence S. Cox Jr., all of Galax; four grandchildren and spouses; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral was held Sunday at 3 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Sam Holder and Pastor Bill Spurlin officiating. Burial followed in the Pleasant Home Union Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pleasant Home Union Baptist Church Cemetery Fund or to the Shriner's.

A guestbook is available online at

Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

Helen Louise Joines Cox, 92, of Galax, died Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, in the Waddell Nursing and Rehab Center.She was born in Grayson County on March 6, 1927, to Charles and Lelia Blevins Joines.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence S. Cox Sr.Survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Patsy and Ronnie Cox; son, Clarence S. Cox Jr., all of Galax; four grandchildren and spouses; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.A funeral was held Sunday at 3 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Sam Holder and Pastor Bill Spurlin officiating. Burial followed in the Pleasant Home Union Baptist Church Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pleasant Home Union Baptist Church Cemetery Fund or to the Shriner's.A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com. Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family. Published in Galax Gazette from Dec. 25 to Dec. 26, 2019

Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Galax Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close