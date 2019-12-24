Helen Louise Joines Cox, 92, of Galax, died Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, in the Waddell Nursing and Rehab Center.
She was born in Grayson County on March 6, 1927, to Charles and Lelia Blevins Joines.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence S. Cox Sr.
Survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Patsy and Ronnie Cox; son, Clarence S. Cox Jr., all of Galax; four grandchildren and spouses; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral was held Sunday at 3 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Sam Holder and Pastor Bill Spurlin officiating. Burial followed in the Pleasant Home Union Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pleasant Home Union Baptist Church Cemetery Fund or to the Shriner's.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Dec. 25 to Dec. 26, 2019