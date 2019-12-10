Helen Rosalee Leonard Donithan, 91, of Galax, died Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, in the Galax Nursing and Rehab Center.
She was born on Sept. 21, 1928, in Grayson County, to Alec and Mary Frances Reavis Leonard.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Conley Donithan.
Survivors include her children and spouses, Patricia A. and Wayne C. Watson, Linda Frances Donithan, Nancy and Bud Swiney, David Lee and Nona Donithan and Donna D. and Timmy Jennings, all of Galax; brother, Billy Leonard of Burlington, N.C.; 19 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral was held Monday at 2 p.m. in the Cliffview Church of God with Pastor Harold Boyd, the Rev. David Hagee, the Rev. Jackie Poe, the Rev. Glenn Burnett and the Rev. Ron Hill officiating. Burial followed in the Monta Vista Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Monday from 12:00 noon until time for the funeral service at the Cliffview Church of God.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019