Herbert Sandys Wilson Jr., 69, of Woodlawn, died Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at his home.
He was born in Waterbury, Conn., on Aug. 3, 1950, to Herbert Sandys and Margaret Ruth Klein Wilson Sr.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Mary Guerrera Wilson of the home; sister, Sandra Joyce Hudson of Massachusetts; and three nephews.
There will be no service held at this time.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020