Herbert Van Vleek Jr.
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Herbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Herbert Van Vleek Jr., 95, of Galax, died Sunday, June 7, 2020, at his home.
He was born on Sept. 4, 1924, in Norfolk to Herbert Van Vleek Sr. and Nellie Lane Van Vleek.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Van Vleek of Galax; children and their spouses, Aimee Van Vleek Dalton and Myron, Josh Moose of Low Gap, N.C., Tammy Flippen and Barry of Centerville, Ga., Gloria Liddle and Richard  of Galax, Herbert Van Vleek III of Norfolk and Deb Roane and Mike of Albuquerque, New Mexico; 11 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
A funeral will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. in the Fairview Baptist Church with Pastor Myron Dalton and Pastor Sam Holder officiating. Burial will follow in the Fairview Baptist Church Cemetery.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Galax Gazette from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
201 West Center Street
Galax, VA 24333
276-236-2442
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved