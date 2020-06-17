Herbert Van Vleek Jr., 95, of Galax, died Sunday, June 7, 2020, at his home.
He was born on Sept. 4, 1924, in Norfolk to Herbert Van Vleek Sr. and Nellie Lane Van Vleek.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Van Vleek of Galax; children and their spouses, Aimee Van Vleek Dalton and Myron, Josh Moose of Low Gap, N.C., Tammy Flippen and Barry of Centerville, Ga., Gloria Liddle and Richard of Galax, Herbert Van Vleek III of Norfolk and Deb Roane and Mike of Albuquerque, New Mexico; 11 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
A funeral will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. in the Fairview Baptist Church with Pastor Myron Dalton and Pastor Sam Holder officiating. Burial will follow in the Fairview Baptist Church Cemetery.
Published in Galax Gazette from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.