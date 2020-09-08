Or Copy this URL to Share

He was born on July 17, 1936, in Carroll County to Coon Boyd and Mary Ethel Hall Thomason.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Josephine Jennings Thomason.

Survivors include two sisters, Margaret Newman of Galax and Lillie Mae Joyce of Mount Airy, N.C.; one brother, Daniel Thomason of Galax; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service was held Monday at 11 a.m. in the Felts Memorial Cemetery with the Rev. Jimmy Harmon officiating. Military rites were conducted at the gravesite by the Grayson VFW Post 7726.

There was no visitation at the funeral home.

Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

