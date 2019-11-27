The Rev. Herman Jay Fields, 76, of Galax, died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at his home.
The Rev. Fields was born in Grayson County on June 19, 1943, to William Everett and Lillie Catherine Hale Fields. Survivors include his wife, Janice Kay Padgett Fields of Galax; daughters and sons-in-law, Pamela Kay and Jay W. Lineberry of Independence and Patricia A. and Ronnie Kirby of Galax; two grandchildren and spouses; two great-grandchildren; sister, Guida Maxine Frost of Galax; brother and sister-in-law, Ray and Janetta Fields of Bassett; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral will be held today, Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the Cliffview Church of God with Pastor Danny Newman, Pastor Ray Dawson and Bishop David Hagee officiating. Burial will follow in the Monta Vista Cemetery.
Published in Galax Gazette from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019