Herman William Hale, 98, of Galax, died Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, in the Waddell Nursing and Rehab Center.
He was born in Galax on May 12, 1921, to Eli and Sally Carico Hale.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Elsie Davis Hale.
Survivors include a son and daughter-in-law, Edwin H. Hale and Teresa E. Ring of Bristol, Tenn.; several nieces and nephews; and friend, Kathleen McMickle of Galax.
A graveside service will be held Thursday at 1 p.m. in the Monta Vista Cemetery with Marvin Williams officiating. There will be no visitation at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the local hospice house.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019