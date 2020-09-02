Hershel Ring Murphy, 87, died in his home on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.
He was born in Galax, Va., on April 11, 1933, the son of William Herman Murphy and Grace Dickinson Murphy.
He lived in Galax until he was 16 years old when he moved to Indianapolis, where he remained a lifelong resident, to work for his father.
He was raised with his siblings Donald Murphy and Juanita (Higgins) Murphy.
During his years in Indianapolis, he worked in various business endeavors. He founded Cloverleaf Builders in 1968 and sold it in 1978. He loved his work and particularly the business relationships with people through his work.
He was married to Annette Chandler for 34 years until the time of her death. This marriage brought the birth of three sons, Rick Murphy, Tim Murphy and Scott Murphy.
Survivors include 12 grandchildren, Michael Murphy of Evansville, Ind., Jayme and Mackenzie Murphy of Indianapolis, Jordan Worrell of Westfield, Anna Frey of Madison, Ind., and Mary, Nathan, Samuel, Moriah, Sarah, Titus and Malachi Murphy, all of Madison, Ind.; five great-grandchildren, Griffin Murphy of Evansville, Ind., and Hosea, Joseph, Melody and Esther Frey of Madison, Ind.
He was later married to Meissa Rider in 1990 with whom he remained married until the time of his death.
He had many interests and things he enjoyed, including antique cars, gathering with his longtime high school friends, and trips to his homeland in Virginia.
His greatest passion was his personal faith in Jesus Christ which he was always eager to share with anyone who would listen.
He was a long time member of Liberty Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his brother, William Murphy Jr. who died at three years of age; his brother, Donald Murphy; his sister, Juanita Higgins; his granddaughter, Courtney Murphy, who died as an infant; as well as both of his parents; and his first wife.
He will be greatly missed by all those who loved him.
Due to covid restrictions, a graveside service was held on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at 11 a.m. with outdoor visitation beginning at 10 a.m. at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 9700 Allisonville Road in Indianapolis.
Anyone in attendance is encouraged to bring lawn chairs to accommodate outdoor social distancing.
For those unable to attend, a video of the service will be posted online at flannerbuchanan.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hope Children's Home in Tampa, Fla., or Camp Dickenson in Fries, Va.