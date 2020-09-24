1/
Hilda Catherine Burnette Anthony
1942 - 2020
Hilda Catherine Burnette Anthony, 77, of Galax, died Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at her home.
She was born in Galax on Oct. 21, 1942, to Vinton and Lotus Kegley Burnette.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Cleveland Anthony Sr.
Survivors include two daughters and sons-in-law, Sherry L. and Kevin Rutherford of Fries and Sheila A. and Chris Cook of Woodlawn; son and daughter-in-law, James C. and Melissa Anthony Jr. of Galax; five grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; sisters and brother-in-law, Linda Vaught of Galax and Patricia and Gene Porter of Tennessee; brothers and sister-in-law, Charles and Pam Burnette of Galax and Jerry Burnette of Woodlawn; two nieces; and one nephew.
A funeral will be held Friday at 3 p.m. in the Fairview Church with Pastor Sam Holder officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday from 2 p.m. until time for the service at the Fairview Church.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

Published in Galax Gazette from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
