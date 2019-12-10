Hilda Faye Cullop Reedy, 75, of Galax, passed away Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Waddell Nursing and Rehab Center.
She was born in Galax on Jan. 24, 1944, to the late Emory Preston and Faye Moorefield Cullop.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by the father of children, Kenneth Reedy.
Survivors include her daughter, Amy Reedy of Galax; sons, Kevin Reedy and wife, Sue of Woodlawn and Darin Reedy and partner, Paul Howell of Charlotte, N.C.; two grandchildren; sister, Jewel Key of Pfafftown, N.C.; and several nieces and nephews.
Services may be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road, S.W. Lilburn, Ga. 30047, or to by visiting www.lls.org, or to The Humane Society, The Humane Society of the United States, 1255 23rd Street NW, Suite 450, Washington, DC 20037.
High Country Services is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019