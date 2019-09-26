Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hope Jackson Bartlett Jones Taylor. View Sign Service Information Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax 201 West Center Street Galax , VA 24333 (276)-236-2442 Send Flowers Obituary

Hope Jackson Bartlett Jones Taylor, 95, passed away at her home in Fries on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019.

She was born on Aug. 12,1924, and raised in the Old Town Community.

She had worked in the Fries Mill, the local drug store and as a bookkeeper. She also worked many years as the Town Clerk for Fries.

She was an author, poet, genealogist and loved local history.

She wrote a book, "The Bartlett Tree and Thee" and numerous poems and stories about the region.

Hope loved her local community and her neighborhood overlooking the New River. Her home was a place of welcome for all.

She was proud of her large extended family.

She came to faith in Christ as a young girl at the Old Town Presbyterian Church and memorized the entire shorter catechism as a child. She later became a member of the Fries United Methodist Church.

In her last years she benefited from the support of so many kind and loving people, especially her beloved daily caregiver Teresa Kincer.

Taylor was preceded in death by her parents, L. Bert and Jennie McKenzie Bartlett; her husband, Squire O. Taylor; brothers, Herman (Plina) and Ralph (Virginia); a sister, Helen B. (Homer) Jones; a daughter-in-law, Phylis W. Taylor; and a granddaughter, Mary Jo Taylor Pittman.

Survivors include three sons, B. Eugene Taylor of Annandale, Va., Edwin G. Taylor (Yvonne) of Springfield, Va., and the Rev. Kenneth Taylor (Sharon) of Norton, Va.; a daughter, Patricia Jones Houston (John) of Midlothian, Va.; a brother, the Rev. Ted Bartlett (Tootsie) of Galax, Va.; 10 grandchildren, Alison Wright (Dennis) of Annandale, Va., Tim Taylor (Sandy) of Pensacola, Fla., Mary Taylor Della Peruto (Greg) of Bristow, Va., Thomas J. Taylor (Joy) of Montclair, Va., John Paul Houston (Lorraine) of Floyd, Va., Julie Houston Osborne (Charles P.) of Louisville, Ky., Jennifer Houston Smith (Sean S.) of Midlothian, Va., James Houston (Maria) of Bethesda, Md., Andrew Taylor (Kristal Parada) of Omaha, Nebr., and Rebecca Taylor of Big Stone Gap, Va.; 23 great-grandchildren: Jessica Wright of Harrisonburg, Va., Danny Wright of Annandale, Va., Mina K. Corbett (Thomas) Raleigh of N.C., Ryan Della Peruto of Bristow, Va., Christopher Taylor of Blacksburg, Va., Ann H. Maren (David) of Check, Va., John W. Houston of Floyd, Va., Cora H. Pressley (Bryan) of Indian Valley, Va., Mary Houston of Floyd, Va., Thomas P. Houston of Floyd, Va., Catherine Houston of Floyd, Va., Henry Houston of Floyd, Va., Samuel Houston of Floyd, Va., Emily Winters of Louisville, Va., Jessica B. Gautney (Andrew) of Powhatan, Va., Kelly B. Ferrell (Tyler) of Chesterfield, Va., Shane Smith of Midlothian, Va., Kaitlyn Houston of Radford, Va., Thomas J. Houston of Bethesda, Md., Alejandro A. Houston of Bethesda, Md., Megan Pittman of Tyler, Texas, Nolan Wyatt of Big Stone Gap, Va.; 14 great-great-grandchildren, Ruby Maren, Anna Claire Maren, Libby Maren, all of Check, Va., Grace Pressley, Emmaus Pressley, Lilliana Pressley and Annika Pressley, all of Indian Valley, Va., Gabriel Gautney, Peter Gautney, Simon Gautney, all of Powhatan, Va., Jonathan Gautney of Charlottesville, Va., Moyra Gautney of Powhatan, Va., and LilliAnn Ferrell and Ezekiel Ferrell, both of Chesterfield, Va.; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be held Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at 3 p.m. in the Fries United Methodist Church with the Rev. Lee Thomas, the Rev. Ted Bartlett and the Rev. Kenneth Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in the McKenzie Cemetery. The family will receive friend from 1 p.m. until service time at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Fries United Methodist Church, 629 Church Street, Fries, Va. 24330 or the Fries Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 9, Fries, Va. 24330.

A guestbook is available online at

Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

Hope Jackson Bartlett Jones Taylor, 95, passed away at her home in Fries on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019.She was born on Aug. 12,1924, and raised in the Old Town Community.She had worked in the Fries Mill, the local drug store and as a bookkeeper. She also worked many years as the Town Clerk for Fries.She was an author, poet, genealogist and loved local history.She wrote a book, "The Bartlett Tree and Thee" and numerous poems and stories about the region.Hope loved her local community and her neighborhood overlooking the New River. Her home was a place of welcome for all.She was proud of her large extended family.She came to faith in Christ as a young girl at the Old Town Presbyterian Church and memorized the entire shorter catechism as a child. She later became a member of the Fries United Methodist Church.In her last years she benefited from the support of so many kind and loving people, especially her beloved daily caregiver Teresa Kincer.Taylor was preceded in death by her parents, L. Bert and Jennie McKenzie Bartlett; her husband, Squire O. Taylor; brothers, Herman (Plina) and Ralph (Virginia); a sister, Helen B. (Homer) Jones; a daughter-in-law, Phylis W. Taylor; and a granddaughter, Mary Jo Taylor Pittman.Survivors include three sons, B. Eugene Taylor of Annandale, Va., Edwin G. Taylor (Yvonne) of Springfield, Va., and the Rev. Kenneth Taylor (Sharon) of Norton, Va.; a daughter, Patricia Jones Houston (John) of Midlothian, Va.; a brother, the Rev. Ted Bartlett (Tootsie) of Galax, Va.; 10 grandchildren, Alison Wright (Dennis) of Annandale, Va., Tim Taylor (Sandy) of Pensacola, Fla., Mary Taylor Della Peruto (Greg) of Bristow, Va., Thomas J. Taylor (Joy) of Montclair, Va., John Paul Houston (Lorraine) of Floyd, Va., Julie Houston Osborne (Charles P.) of Louisville, Ky., Jennifer Houston Smith (Sean S.) of Midlothian, Va., James Houston (Maria) of Bethesda, Md., Andrew Taylor (Kristal Parada) of Omaha, Nebr., and Rebecca Taylor of Big Stone Gap, Va.; 23 great-grandchildren: Jessica Wright of Harrisonburg, Va., Danny Wright of Annandale, Va., Mina K. Corbett (Thomas) Raleigh of N.C., Ryan Della Peruto of Bristow, Va., Christopher Taylor of Blacksburg, Va., Ann H. Maren (David) of Check, Va., John W. Houston of Floyd, Va., Cora H. Pressley (Bryan) of Indian Valley, Va., Mary Houston of Floyd, Va., Thomas P. Houston of Floyd, Va., Catherine Houston of Floyd, Va., Henry Houston of Floyd, Va., Samuel Houston of Floyd, Va., Emily Winters of Louisville, Va., Jessica B. Gautney (Andrew) of Powhatan, Va., Kelly B. Ferrell (Tyler) of Chesterfield, Va., Shane Smith of Midlothian, Va., Kaitlyn Houston of Radford, Va., Thomas J. Houston of Bethesda, Md., Alejandro A. Houston of Bethesda, Md., Megan Pittman of Tyler, Texas, Nolan Wyatt of Big Stone Gap, Va.; 14 great-great-grandchildren, Ruby Maren, Anna Claire Maren, Libby Maren, all of Check, Va., Grace Pressley, Emmaus Pressley, Lilliana Pressley and Annika Pressley, all of Indian Valley, Va., Gabriel Gautney, Peter Gautney, Simon Gautney, all of Powhatan, Va., Jonathan Gautney of Charlottesville, Va., Moyra Gautney of Powhatan, Va., and LilliAnn Ferrell and Ezekiel Ferrell, both of Chesterfield, Va.; and several nieces and nephews.The funeral service will be held Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at 3 p.m. in the Fries United Methodist Church with the Rev. Lee Thomas, the Rev. Ted Bartlett and the Rev. Kenneth Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in the McKenzie Cemetery. The family will receive friend from 1 p.m. until service time at the church.Memorial contributions may be made to the Fries United Methodist Church, 629 Church Street, Fries, Va. 24330 or the Fries Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 9, Fries, Va. 24330.A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com. Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family. Published in Galax Gazette from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Galax Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close