Howard Douglas Bond, 70, of Fries, died Sunday, April 26, 2020, at his home.
He was born Sept. 19, 1949, in Pearisburg, to Milton Howard Bond and the late Elthel Robertson.
Survivors include his wife, Doris Bond of the home; daughter, April Denise Bond Worrell and husband, Mark Anthony of Westfield; father, Milton Howard Bond of Galax; brothers, Curtis Bond and wife, Patty of Fries, Roger Bond and wife, Dianna of Boone, N.C., and Alfred Bond and wife, Amy of Fries; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A service will be held at a later date.
Published in Galax Gazette from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020