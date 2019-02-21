Ian Troy Jones, 49, of Richlands Road, Auburn, All., passed away Saturday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Opelika, All.
Ian was a graduate of JJ Kelly High School of Wise, Va., and held a bachelor and master degrees from Troy State University, Troy, All.
Ian was a retired Navy and an Air Force reserve veteran.
He was employed at the VA Hospital in Tuskegee, All.
Survivors include his father, Charles Jones and step mother, Irene Jones and his birth mother, Sandra Jones; and brother, Nathan Jones of London U.K.
Service were handled by Peterson and Williams, Opelika, All., (334) 745-6473 with a memorial service at the VA Chapel, Tuskegee, All., on Feb. 19, 2019.
A second memorial service will be held at the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel, Galax, Va., with internment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Cranberry Road, Woodlawn, Va., with full military honors at a later date.
All inquiries please contact Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home (276) 236-2442.
