Ian Troy Jones, 49, of Glade Spring, died Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Opelika, Ala.
Survivors include his father, Charles Jones and step mother, Irene Jones; his birth mother, Sandra Jones; and brother, Nathan Jones of London U.K.
Services will be handled by Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel, Galax, on Friday, March 15, 2019, at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Richard Gregory officiating. Internment will follow in the Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Cranberry Road, Woodlawn, with full military honors.
A guestbook is available at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2019