Bowers was born in Carroll County, Va., on April 17, 1923, to Nige and Annis Sizemore.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Coy Bowers; son, Coy Bowers Jr. (J.C.); grandson, Jeremy Andrue Bowers; great-granddaughter, Lela Grace Cox; sister, Virginia Sizemore Frazier; and brothers, Conley, Frazier, Oacus, Martin, Fayter and Johnny Sizemore.

Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Shirley and Carroll Sumner and Joyce and John McKenzie; sons and daughters-in-law, Larry Bowers, Dallas and Bonnie Bowers and Harry and Janice Bowers, all of Galax, Va.; 16 grandchildren and spouses; 31 great-grandchildren and spouses; seven great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Margie Sizemore; special niece, Connie Hughes; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be held today, Wednesday at 2 p.m. in the Calvary Church of Christ with Pastor Johnny Young, Pastor Mike Couch and Speaker Joyce McKenzie officiating. Burial will follow in the Newman Cemetery on the River Hill Road.

A guestbook is available online at

Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

