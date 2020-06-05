Ila Gertrude Davis, 99, of Fancy Gap, died Sunday, May 30, 2020, at Hillsville Health and Rehabilitation.
She was born in Carroll County to the late Orville and Mae Webb Horton.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Swanson Davis.
Survivors include her son, James Davis and daughter, Barbara J. Quesenberry; a nephew; and two grandchildren.
A private graveside service was held at Mountain Plains Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Food Pantry at Sky View Missionary Baptist Church for the food bank.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com.
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.