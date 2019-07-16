Imogene DeBoard, 83, of Galax, Va., passed away Saturday July 13, 2019, at her home.
DeBoard was born Sept. 28, 1935, in Virginia to Frank and Wanda Reedy Richardson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Welch M. DeBoard; brother, Stanley Richardson; and son, Martin DeBoard.
Survivors include daughters and sons-in-law, Pam and Jimmy Pauley of Barren Springs, Benita and Randy Hampton of Sparta, N.C., Teresa DeBoard of Sparta, N.C., and Becky and Edwin Ward of Galax; brother, Don Richardson of Rugby; and sister-in-law, Nona Richardson of Volney; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A private service was held in memory of Imogene.
A guestbook is available at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from July 17 to July 18, 2019