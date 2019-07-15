Imojean Chappell Manuel, 84, of Woodlawn, died Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Galax Nursing and Rehab.
She was born Nov. 6, 1934, in Carroll County.
She was preceded in death by her husband of many years, Donald Lee Manuel.
Survivors include daughters and sons-in-law, Sue and Curlee Horton of Fairview, N.C., Sally and Jimmy Anders of Independence and Carolyn and Wayne Roberts of Galax; brothers and sister-in-law, Johnny Manuel of Galax and Jimmy and Carol Manuel of Ridgeway; sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Sid Farmer of Woodlawn; 15 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral was held July 7, 2019, at 3 p.m. in the Bible Baptist Church with the Rev. Barry Newman, Pastor D. G. Fox and the Rev. Ted Bartlett officiating. Interment followed in McKenzie Cemetery.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from July 8 to July 9, 2019