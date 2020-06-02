Evangelist Inez B. Brown of Woodlawn, Va., peacefully passed away at the home of her granddaughter Vania Taylor in Loganville, Ga., on Monday, May 25, 2020.
She is proceeded in Homegoing by her husband, Deacon Robert C. Brown, who passed away Feb. 13, 1992; and three grandchildren, Robbie Bryan, Derek Brown and Triona Edmonds.
Survivors include four children, Dora Edmonds of Sinking Springs, Pa., Minister Robert C. Brown of Galax, Va., Joan Alsop of Williamsburg, Va., and Minister Karen Brown- Taylor of Snellville, Ga.; 14 grandchildren; and a host of great-grandchildren,; great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces, and nephews.
In her early years, Evangelist Brown worked for the Vanderbilt family in Connecticut before returning home to Woodlawn, Va., where she worked at Lee's Carpet alongside her late husband until they both retired. It was also not too long after returning to Virginia that Evangelist Brown answered the Lord's calling and went into the Ministry becoming an Evangelist at St. Paul United Holiness Church, where she also taught Sunday school until she was no longer able to do so.
And even after retirement, physical, and mental ailments, Evangelist Brown was still passionate about spreading the gospel as she continued to preach and sing about the goodness of Jesus into her last days.
Alzheimer's took her mind, but it could not take her love for Jesus - that is how devoted she was to God and her calling.
In her sunset years, Evangelist Brown relocated to suburban Atlanta, Ga., to be cared for by her daughter and granddaughters, Minister Karen Brown-Taylor, Vania Taylor and Lessie Taylor, respectively.
And in her final days, she passed away peacefully surrounded by the unconditional love of her daughter, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Evangelist Browns' favorite Bible verse to quote was John 4:4, "Greater Is He That Is in Me, Than He That Is in The World."
But now she has reached her goal and she has finished her race.
Evangelist Brown is now in that "Sacred Place" where love abides, where justice reigns and God resides.
A Celebration of Life service for Minister Inez Brown will be held at Gateway Restoration Church via virtual service on Facebook Saturday, June 6, 2020. at 2 p.m. EST.
Visit https://www.facebook.com/gatewayrestoration.church.
Flowers may be sent to: Gateway Restoration Church, 4981 Phillips Drive, Forest Park, Ga. 30297.
Published in Galax Gazette from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.