Inez Burcham Mayer, 90, of Galax, died Saturday, July 4, 2020, at home with family.

Inez was born in Galax on Dec. 3, 1929, to Daniel Lee and Verlie Ruth Burcham.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Mayer; her daughter, LaDonna Hill Spalding; and four sisters, Vivian Atchley, Colleen Smith, Lorine Morris and Ruby Burcham.

Survivors include her two sons, Gregory Mayer of Warrenton, Va., and Bradley Hill of Jupiter, Fla.; four grandchildren, Jason Spalding of Hobe Sound, Fla., Lori Pollard of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., Lee Hill of Tequesta, Fla., and Stephen Mayer of Baltimore, Md.; four great-grandchildren, Bradley, Logan, Ethan and Megan; three sisters, JoAnn Hege of Winston-Salem, N.C., Lana Johnson and Cynthia Matteson, both of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.; and three brothers, Leroy Burcham of Jupiter, Fla., Daniel Burcham and Tyrone Burcham, both of Galax.

A private memorial service will be scheduled for the immediate family at a later date.

Inez was preceded in death by her beloved dog, Ginger, a stray who walked up to her one day as she was gardening and found a loving home.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Twin County Humane Society, P.O. Box 125, Hillsville, Va. 24343.

