She was born in Carroll County on May 19, 1930.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Hallie B Williams; mother Stella Bourne.

Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Charles (Butch) Smith, Bobby and Louise Williams, Freddie Williams, Joey Williams, Alfred and Rebecca Williams, Connie and Valerie Williams and David Williams, all of Galax; sisters and brother-in-law, Maggie McKenzie of Galax, Helen and Donald Higgins of South Carolina; brothers and sisters-in-law, Eulice and Wilma Campbell of Max Meadows and Dallas and Clara Campbell of Fries; 13 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held Friday at 11 a.m. in the Mt. Hope United Methodist Church with the Rev. Doug Flemming officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Hope Cemetery.

The family request that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to either the Pipers Gap Rescue Squad, 5567 Elkhorn Road, Woodlawn, Va. 24381 or to Mt. Hope Cemetery Fund, C/O Warren Johnson, 223 Winterberry Road, Galax, Va. 24333.

A guestbook is available online at

Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

