Iola Phipps, 78, of Galax, died Friday Aug. 9, 2019, at Carilion New River Valley Medical Center in Christiansburg.
She was born in Galax on March 11, 1941, to the late Walter and Mourning Blair Saunders.
Survivors include her husband, Weldon "Slim" Phipps; daughters and son-in-law, Lesia Brown, Pandoria and Terry Henry; son and daughter-in-law, Chris and Margaret Saunders, all of Galax; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren, all of Galax; and sister, Lucille Hill of Draper.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Mt. Zion Holiness Church with Pastor Lydell Slaughter and Bishop Ricky Hayes officiating. Burial will follow at Bethany Cemetery in Woodlawn. The family will receive friends Saturday from noon until time of the service at Mt. Zion.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019