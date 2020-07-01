Ira Patterson Shaffner, 88, of Fries, died Friday, June 26, 2020, in the VA Medical Center in Salem.He was born in Grayson County on Sept. 27, 1931, to the late Grady and Irene Byrd Shaffner.Survivors include his wife, Betty Jane Williams Shaffner of Fries; daughters and sons-in-law, Melissa and Todd Dickson of Statesville, N.C., Drema and Chris Morton of Independence; sons and daughter-in-law, Steven and Janie Shaffner of Fries and Tony Shaffner of Elk Creek; seven grandchildren and spouses; 11 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.His body will be cremated and a memorial graveside service will be held at a laterA guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynncom.Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.