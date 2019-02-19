Obituary



She was born in Bland County to the late Norman and Ruby Meadows Davis.

Survivors include her husband of 65 years, Ralph Elwood Roope of Hillsville; son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Diane Roope of Hampton; daughter and son-in-law, Melissa and Ron Mills of Raleigh, N.C.; sisters and brother-in-law, Faye and Charlie Tanner of Florida and Eunice Bartlette of Galax; four grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at Gladeville United Methodist Church at 2 p.m. with Pastor Terri Gregory officiating. The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to the memorial service. Inurnment will follow in Highland Memory Gardens in Dublin.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gladeville United Methodist Church, 103 Cranberry Road, Galax, Va. 24333.

A guestbook is available online at

Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.

