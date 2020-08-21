Irene Jones Leonard, 93
March 25, 1927
August 12, 2020
Irene Jones Leonard, 93, of Salem, Va., passed from this earthly home to her Heavenly home on Wednesday evening, Aug. 12, 2020.
Irene was born and raised in Carroll County and worked at Harris-Marshall Hosiery Mill, as well as occasional part-time jobs at Roses, Sally's Dress Shop, Globmans and A&P in Galax.
After moving to Salem, she worked for many years at Mick-or-Mack, a job that she dearly loved.
She eventually moved into bank-teller positions, after a short stint at the VA Hospital.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clayton Leonard; parents, Elmer and Lottie Robinson Jones; sister, Agnes Jones; brother, Robert (Junior) Jones; and son-in-law, Robert Boling.
Survivors include her daughter, Deborah Boling of Salem; daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Jeff Sanders; granddaughter and husband, April and Brent Hudson; two precious grandsons, Ryker and Micah, all of Salem; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Alma and Dan Williams and Roger and Mary Edwards, all of Galax.
Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, a private entombment will be held at the Monta Vista Memory Gardens Mausoleum in Galax, Va.
Contributions may be made to the City of Galax to help with the upkeep of Monta Vista Memory Gardens.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.johnmoakey.com.
Oakey & Son Funeral Home and Crematory, Roanoke, is serving the family.