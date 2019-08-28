Irene Mabel Edwards, 85, of Fries, died Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, in the Grayson Nursing and Rehab Center.
She was born in Galax on April 13, 1934, to the late Elmer Eugene and Nannie Felts Edwards.
Survivors include two nieces, Frances Ferguson of Georgia and Ruth Cox of Galax; and a nephew and his wife, Ralph and Cindy Cox of Fries.
There will be no service held at this time.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019