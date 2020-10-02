Isaac "Bowie" Combs, 86, of Galax, died at his home on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020.
He was born April 4, 1934, in Grayson County, to the late Elbert Nathan and Berta May Kegley Combs.
Survivors include his wife, Doris Moser Combs; children and their spouses, Terry and Linda Combs of Galax, Jeff and Wynn Combs of Fries and Angie and Jack Davis of Galax; three grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral was held Sept. 29, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Keven Rosenfeld officiating. Interment followed in the Camp Zion Cemetery. Military rites were conducted at the gravesite by Grayson VFW Post 7726.
