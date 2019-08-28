Isaac Tyrone Kyle, 45, of Galax, died Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
He was born Nov. 30, 1973, in Galax.
He is preceded in death by his father, Leon Theodore.
Survivors include mother, Pammie Castillo and husband, Alberto of the home; maternal grandmother, Ethel Goins Parnell of Galax; maternal grandfather, Lee Eugene Kyle of Roanoke; brothers, Leon T. Kyle and girlfriend, Lisa of Winston Salem, N.C., and Geramie Kyle and girlfriend, Megan of Galax; a niece; a nephew; and several cousins, aunts and uncles.
A funeral will be held Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at High Country Services at 1 p.m. Family will receive friends prior to the service, from 12:30 p.m. until 1 p.m.
High County Services is serving the family.
Online condolences can be made at www.highcountryservice.com.
Published in Galax Gazette from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2019